SM Taufeeq Road’s construction work begins

On the directives of Karachi Administrator and Commissioner Iftikhar Ali Shallwani, construction work has begun at SM Taufeeq Road.

According to details shared by the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) on Thursday, the road was in a shambles as the Karachi Water and Sewerage Board (KWSB) carried out some work there but did not reconstruct it. KMC’s heavy machinery, including dumpers and excavators, are taking part in the uplift work.

“It may be noted here that the KMC is renovating and constructing SM Taufeeq Road on its own. It is a very busy road and has to be repaired as it was troubling commuters,” said a statement from the KMC. The administrator took notice of the matter and directed the engineering department to repair the road and reconstruct it where necessary.

Turkey visit

The city commissioner and administrator said Turkey had done exemplary development in the mass transit and therefore its cities have a modern way of transportation. “Turkey's different cities have equal transport facilities as other European countries have. Tram service for Karachi should be designed as per the requirement of the city and facilities could be

expanded in the future,” he said.

Shallwani visited the Estram Company in his official visit to Eskisehir, the eastern province of Turkey. KMC’s Director General Parks Taha Saleem and Senior Director Municipal Services Syed Salah ud din accompanied Shallwai.

The administrator was given a digital presentation on maintenance and operation. He was informed that Estram was established in 2004 by Eskisehir Metropolitan Municipality and initially a 15-kilometre track was laid.

Shallwani also saw modern designed trams and other facilities being provided to the commuters. He termed the Estram Transportation System exemplary for metropolitan cities. He said the transport woes had increased in a densely populated Karachi, owing to a large number of population. "This sort of tram service could reduce travel miseries and travel duration," he added.

Shallwani said the purpose of his visit to Turkey was to get benefit from the experience and expertise of Turkey in the transport sector as “Turkey is our friend and could help in uplifting the mass transit and public transport in Karachi”.

He said the tram service in Karachi would be designed after proper homework and taking into account all aspects so the people could be served for long. The administrator said the talks with Turkey officials for the tram service in Karachi was successful.