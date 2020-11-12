Multan admin seals market after detection of corona cases

MULTAN: The City District Administration on Wednesday sealed a selected area of Gardezi Market after detection of two corona cases.

The administration on the order of Commissioner Javed Akhtar Mehmood sealed Street No 14 at Gardezi Market, Gulgasht. Assistant Commissioner Abdia Farid visited the Gardezi Market while DHO Dr Muhammad Ali Mehdi and the DDHO were also accompanied with her. She said that 30 corona cases had been reported in smart lockdown areas. The smart lockdown would be lifted on November 23, she said.

commissioner orders upgradation of library: Commissioner Javed Akhtar Mahmood ordered upgradation of the Multan Municipal library here on Wednesday.

He directed the Metropolitan Corporation to immediately recruit official on the vacant seats of librarian and asked for an advertisement in the newspaper.

He said this during a surprise visit to the Municipal library. The commissioner said that a reading room should also be constructed in the Municipal Public Library. He said that libraries were the guarantors of peace in the society.

Later, the commissioner visited Lange Khan Library. On this occasion, Prof Dr Ashiq Khan Durrani presented a book on the biography of Holy Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (SAW) to the commissioner. The commissioner also visited Bagh Lange Khan Library and took notice of illegal parking on the road outside the sub-registrar’s office and reprimanded the contractor for parking vehicles on the road and charging a fee. He said that all encroachments from Children Complex to the library should be removed immediately.