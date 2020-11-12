ISLAMABAD: PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari and PML-N Vice-President Maryam Nawaz held a 12-minute meeting on Wednesday during which they discussed Pakistan's political situation and the country's future, as well as the upcoming Gilgit-Baltistan Election 2020.

The leaders of the two opposition parties spoke over tea before heading out to the garden for a brief stroll where they continued their discussion. The two leaders also discussed future strategies in light of the current political environment.

Maryam Nawaz and Bilawal Bhutto are both on a campaign trail in the northern areas ahead of the forthcoming GB Election 2020.

Maryam and Bilawal decided to strengthen the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) and uphold its narrative. After one on one meeting, Bilawal and Maryam also held meetings with their delegations.

According to sources, it was decided to respect the political narrative of each other parties. Sources said it was decided to take a joint position if the polls were rigged in GB. The PPP delegation included Senator Sherry Rehman, Senator Mustafa Nawaz Khokhar and President PPP GB Advocate Amjad Hussain, while the PML-N delegation included former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, Ahsan Iqbal, Pervaiz Rasheed, Marriyum Aurangzeb and Hafiz Hafeezur Rehman.