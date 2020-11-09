Three dead in Kasur accidents

KASUR: Three people were killed in separate incidents here on Sunday. Siddiq and Zafar were on their way on a motorbike when a tractor-trolley hit them near Bhoonike Mor. As a result, both died on the spot. Maqsood was on his way on a motorbike when he was hit by a speeding truck, killing him on the spot.

WOMAN HELD WITH NARCOTICS: Police on Sunday arrested a woman drug pusher and recovered 1,200 grams heroin from her. The police raided a house near Muftapura and arrested Sakina with 1,200 grams heroin. The police have registered a case.

MAN COMMITS SUICIDE: An unidentified man committed suicide by jumping in the BS Link Canal Sadar Phoolnagar on Sunday. The man ended his life by jumped in the canal. Rescue 1122 personnel were searching the body till the filing of this report.