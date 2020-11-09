Family of murder victim protests

LAHORE: The family members of a man who was shot dead a day back at Nishtar Colony staged a protest demonstration here on Sunday.

The protesters blocked Khayaban-e-Iqbal Chowk by placing the body in the middle of the road, chanted slogans against police and burnt tyres. They said that the negligence and lackluster legal proceedings by Nishtar Colony police led to the incident. The victim, Malik Naeem, was shot dead and his brother, Saleem, wounded by their opponents in State Life Colony, Nishtar Colony, a day ago. Victim Naeem suffering from two shots in his right thigh had died due to excessive bleeding. Malik Saleem sustained a wound in his left thigh. Another man, Ghulam Nabi, son of Ghulam Rasool, also suffered bullet wounds in his leg.

The accused have been identified as Junaid Ali, Haider Jutt, Mian Shahzad, Waqas, Ali, Ghazanfar, Mobeen Jora and seven others. Both parties had a dispute over the cable network and were contesting in a court of law.