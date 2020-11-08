Man murdered for ‘honour’ in Okara

OKARA: A man was murdered for ‘honour’ here on Satuday.

Tanveer and Iram Fatima were living in Lahore for the last eight years. In the meantime, Iram Fatima and Muhammad Sakhi allegedly developed illicit relations.

Later, Tanveer shifted to Haveli Lakha where

the couple called Muhammad Sakhi to their residence and allegedly killed him.

The accused told that Sakhi Muhammad died of cardiac arrest.

DENGUE: Deputy Commissioner Saba Asghar Ali has asked the people to take measures to avoid spread of dengue. He said this while addressing a meeting of the District Emergency Response Committee for Dengue Eradication here on Saturday.

The DC asked the people to clean their houses and follow dengue SOPs. District Entomologist Muhammad Iqbal gave briefing on the measures taken in connection with the dengue awareness measures in the district. He told that steps being taken against dengue in the district.

Meanwhile, Deputy Commissioner Saba Asghar Ali said that measures for stoppage and eradication of smog had been constantly and forcefully going on in the district. The brick kilns not shifted on zig zag technology were being closed, she added.

The Labour and other departments had been directed to activate teams and close the unauthorised kilns, she told.

SCHOOLCHILDREN THREATENED: The schoolchildren were made hostage and threatened of dire consequences by some accused at City Sarwar Soda Water Chowk on Saturday.

Reportedly, a school bus was carrying schoolchildren when some accused allegedly broke panes of school bus by pelting the bus with stones and allegedly made schoolchildren and driver Amjad hostage.

The accused, including Masih Bhatti, Flex Bhatti and Jabran Masih, broke the window panes of the bus and hurled threats to the bus driver. In the meantime, the City police officials rushed to the spot and controlled the whole situation. It was learnt that the accused had some dispute with the school in-charge. A-Division police have registered a case.

PROTOCOL VEHICLE OF MINISTER CATCHES FIRE: A protocol vehicle of Punjab Minister for Minority and Human Rights gutted when fire broke out in it suddenly due to short circuit near Shergarh Chowk on Saturday. Due to the fire, the vehicle was completely destroyed. The fire fighters extinguished the fire.

WOMAN DIES AFTER FALLING FROM TRAIN: A woman died when she fell from a moving train

Saba Bibi was travelling by Jafar Express to Lahore from Quetta. She was standing on the door of the compartment when suddenly she slipped and fell from the train and died.

Meanwhile, Bashir Ahmad of Madina Town and his wife Sajida Bibi were going on a motorcycle on the National Highway when a bus hit them. As a result, Sajida Bibi died on the spot.