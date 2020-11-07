PTI to sweep GB elections: Gill

ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Political Communication Shahbaz Gill Friday said that due to the government’s prudent economic policies, the economy was revived and has been put back on the track of development, progress and prosperity.

Talking to a private news channel, he said remarkable economic progress has been witnessed in almost all fields of life during the last over two years of the incumbent government’s tenure.

Shahbaz Gill said international companies are approaching to work with Pakistan which is taking place exactly according to the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan. He regretted that the government inherited the country with massive crisis of energy and economy, but now it’s back on track.

To a question, Shahbaz Gill said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) will sweep the election of Gilgit-Baltistan as the people of the region had great trust in the policies of Prime Minister Imran Khan. He criticised the PML-N leader Maryam Nawaz and her father for trying to prove themselves as innocent and attempting to save the wealth accumulated through corruption. He said convicted Nawaz should return from London and be served with his jail term. Maryam Nawaz is not a revolutionary as claimed by his supporters,” Gill said, adding she is used to speak lies and she will definitely fail to impress GB in her public gathering,” he added.

Gill said that Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) has crashed the country’s economy and is responsible for the bankruptcy of Pakistan.

The SAPM said that masses knows the people involved in looting the country’s wealth for past three decades, but now they are blaming others for the deteriorating economic situation of Pakistan.

He said the PTI government would complete its constitutional term under Prime Minister Imran Khan.