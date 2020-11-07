Four killed in Okara incidents

OKARA: Four persons died in different incidents here on Friday.

Ghulam Mustafa was on his way at Bhagwanpura village when his rivals shot him dead. In the second incident, Imran died after taking excessive wine at 1/4L village. In the third incident, Shahid died after falling from a moving tractor near Kot Bari. In the fourth incident, Ashiq Mehmood of Badin was going to Sialkot from Karachi on Allama Iqbal Express when he slipped from the train and died. In the fifth incident, Parveen Bibi, w/o Abbas, was going on a bike when a motorcycle hit her bike near 34/2R village, killing her on the spot.

CASH, VALUABLES SNATCHED: Three dacoity incidents were reported here on Friday.

Seven dacoits entered the house of Majid Chaudhry at 1/4L village and took away Rs 3 million and other valuables. In the second incident at Depalpur, trader Imran was deprived of cash and other articles. Muhammad Abdullah and Arslan were on their way home on a motorcycle when bandits intercepted them and snatched the bike and cash.