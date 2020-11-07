Five schools sealed in Multan

MULTAN: The City District Administration sealed five schools here to prevent corona spread on Friday.

As many as seven teachers of five schools have contracted corona. On the other hand, one more corona patient died at the Nishtar Hospital, which raised the total death toll to seven during the last six days. Nishtar Hospital spokesperson Dr Irfan said that Muhammad Shafiq of Multan died at the hospital. He told that currently 62 corona positive patients were under treatment at = hospital. The AC City sent a request to the Punjab Interior Ministry seeking permission of smart lockdown in the areas where the affected schools were located, officials said.

Meanwhile, Deputy Commissioner Amir Khattak ordered screening of all the students and teachers in closed schools. He directed Rescue 1122 to start disinfection process in the schools to prevent chances of virus spread. The closed schools would reopen after receiving negative test reports.

The Shadab Special Education Institute situated at Madni Chowk was also closed while the rest of schools closed included Multan Government High School Hamidpur Kanora, Government Girls High School Kabootar Mandi, Government Girls High School Mohallah Dogran and Government MA Jinnah High School.

Publication of blasphemous caricatures condemned: Khawaja Nizamuddin Khan Taunsvi, the caretaker of the shrine of Khawaja Ghulam Nizam of Taunsa Sharif, has condemned the publication of blasphemous caricatures in France.

Addressing a press conference here on Friday, he said that no Muslim could accept the publication of blasphemous caricatures.