Secretary Health visits Upper Chitral

CHITRAL: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Health Secretary Syed Imtiaz Hussain Shah on Friday said that the coronavirus cases were on the rise in Upper Chitral and some other areas in the province.

He was talking to reporters during his visit to the Aga Khan Medical Centre Booni and Emergency Response Centre Booni. He lauded the efforts of the Aga Khan Medical Centre Booni for curing the spread of the coronavirus. The secretary added that the second wave of the coronavirus had affected people in Upper Chitral and other parts of the province. He said that coronavirus testing kits, ventilators and other necessary equipment would be provided to the Aga Khan Medical Centre and the Emergency Response Centre.