Two commit suicide in Jacobabad, Tando Allahyar

SUKKUR: Two persons, including the wife of a policeman, committed suicide in Jacobabad and Tando Allahyar on Thursday. According to preliminary investigations, Mst. Kainat, the wife of policeman Rahamatullah in village Ghulab Machi, falling within the jurisdictions of Airport Police Station, Jacobabad, got so distressed when her husband refused to give her money to attend a marriage of relatives that she shot and killed herself. The Airport Police were conducting further investigations to determine the causes of the suicide. Similarly, in Tando Allahyar, Rano Kachi committed suicide over a domestic issue by hanging himself. The police were conducting further investigations to determine the causes.