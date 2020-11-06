Pakistan proud of ties with Bosnians, says Army chief

ISLAMABAD: Chief of Army Staff Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa on Thursday said Pakistan attached great importance to brotherly relations with Bosnia and Herzegovina and was proud of the strong bond of love and support between the people of both countries.

The Army chief was expressing his sincere views to Chairman of Presidency of Bosnia and Herzegovina Sefik Dzaferovic during his visit to the General Headquarters here, said an Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) press release.

During the meeting, matters of mutual interest, regional security and Pak-Bosnia and Herzegovina relations came under discussion, it added. Both the dignitaries discussed enhanced bilateral cooperation in various fields including defence, technical expertise and joint ventures.

The Chairman of Presidency of Bosnia and Herzegovina also acknowledged Pakistan’s continuous efforts for peace and stability in the region. He pledged to further enhance bilateral relations between both brotherly countries. Earlier, on his arrival at the GHQ, the visiting dignitary was presented a guard of honour and laid wreath at Yadgar-e-Shuhada to pay homage to martyrs.