Thu Nov 05, 2020
Our Correspondent
November 5, 2020

Man held for rape bid

Our Correspondent
November 5, 2020

LAHORE: Haier police arrested a man on charge of attempting to rape a three-year-old girl. The accused identified as Ashraf took the girl to a deserted place. However, some persons spotted him in an objectionable condition and caught him. The accused has been handed over to the police and the girl shifted to hospital for medical examination.

