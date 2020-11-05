Man held for rape bid

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE: Haier police arrested a man on charge of attempting to rape a three-year-old girl. The accused identified as Ashraf took the girl to a deserted place. However, some persons spotted him in an objectionable condition and caught him. The accused has been handed over to the police and the girl shifted to hospital for medical examination.