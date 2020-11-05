Superb addition to the reviews on Intezar Hussain’s fiction

‘Alamtoun Ka Arooj’ is an enlightening book written by Dr. Fareed Hussaini. It is an exciting new arrival on Intezar Hussain’s fiction, which discusses the use of a variety of symbolism by him. Dr. Fareed Hussaini has brought a fine, fresh, sensitivity to his thorough study of symbolism in Intezar Hussain’s works of fiction.

The book is divided into four chapters: What is symbolism; Symbols in Intezar Hussain’s short stories; Use of symbols in Intezar Hussain’ novels; and Analytical study of characters in Intezar Hussain’s short stories.

Fareed Hussaini’s book is still thought-provoking even though we now have immensely more material available concerning any and every aspect of Intezar Hussain’s work. One can read it a number of times and each time with pleasure.

The author has looked at symbolic elements in a new perspective and ascribed to them symbolic connotations that may have never existed in the past. His writing is well-balanced, prudent and in many ways superior giving a face-lift to the stuff already available on the matter under discussion, and his explanations only fuel the readers’ craving for more.

Intezar Hussain penned many novels and short story collections. His choice of words encompasses features of allegory and myth, sometimes changing direction to the surreal. The symbolism used by him meritoriously makes stronger the themes of his stories and novels. In the eyes of Intezar Hussain, no inconsistency is found between dream and reality and a man is not able to live on the external fringe of society.

Intezar Hussain often elaborates his themes by using a symbol that compares two apparently autonomous themes without unswervingly hinting at the connection. Unambiguously, his use of wide-ranging symbols incorporates a whole body of his work.

His writing is resolute, often having stories within stories, awash with narratives from the gorgeous verbal tradition of storytelling in the Asian sub-continent, dotted with symbols that communicate more than words investigating multifariousness of human affiliations.

All unforgettable literature contains symbols. Intezar Hussain is the master at joining in several kinds of symbols into all of his novels and short stories by producing lively characters that not only respond to events taking place around them but who also experience some kind of manifest, emotional transformation due to either getting used to or conceding to the gripping event.

He has produced short stories and novels of larger-than-life spirit by using a churning tornado of symbols comprising past flashes, theological beliefs, and primeval folklore, all tied together around the frenzy topics. Through his fiction, Intezar Husain performs an act of civilizational recollection.

The book ‘Alamtoun Ka Arooj’ may ostensibly give the impression of a simple book, it’s in fact full of valuable information. It is a book to share with lovers of Intezar Hussain.