Thu Nov 05, 2020
OC
Our Correspondent
November 5, 2020

Ibrahim wins Sindh-Balochistan Tennis men’s singles title

Sports

OC
Our Correspondent
November 5, 2020

KARACHI: Ibrahim Iltifat defeated Farhan Altaf 8-2 in the final to clinch men’s singles title at 1st Rotary Club Sindh-Balochistan Executive Tennis Championship at DA Central Club here the other day.

In the category of coaches’ singles, Zubair Raja beat Aqeel Shabbir 8-1.

The title of ball boys singles category was claimed by Dhuraf Das who defeated Kamran 8-4 in the final.

