Ibrahim wins Sindh-Balochistan Tennis menâ€™s singles title

KARACHI: Ibrahim Iltifat defeated Farhan Altaf 8-2 in the final to clinch menâ€™s singles title at 1st Rotary Club Sindh-Balochistan Executive Tennis Championship at DA Central Club here the other day.

In the category of coachesâ€™ singles, Zubair Raja beat Aqeel Shabbir 8-1.

The title of ball boys singles category was claimed by Dhuraf Das who defeated Kamran 8-4 in the final.