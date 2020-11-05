Ibrahim wins Sindh-Balochistan Tennis menâ€™s singles title

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
KARACHI: Ibrahim Iltifat defeated Farhan Altaf 8-2 in the final to clinch menâ€™s singles title at 1st Rotary Club Sindh-Balochistan Executive Tennis Championship at DA Central Club here the other day.
In the category of coachesâ€™ singles, Zubair Raja beat Aqeel Shabbir 8-1.
The title of ball boys singles category was claimed by Dhuraf Das who defeated Kamran 8-4 in the final.