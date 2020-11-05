close
Thu Nov 05, 2020
Our Correspondent Â 
November 5, 2020

Ibrahim wins Sindh-Balochistan Tennis menâ€™s singles title

Sports

KARACHI: Ibrahim Iltifat defeated Farhan Altaf 8-2 in the final to clinch menâ€™s singles title at 1st Rotary Club Sindh-Balochistan Executive Tennis Championship at DA Central Club here the other day.

In the category of coachesâ€™ singles, Zubair Raja beat Aqeel Shabbir 8-1.

The title of ball boys singles category was claimed by Dhuraf Das who defeated Kamran 8-4 in the final.

