Ancient Murree hotel to be restored

Islamabad: A memorandum of understanding was signed between Hashoo Group and Imperial Builders for restoration of the ancient building of Cecil Hotel in Murree, which dates back to 1851.

The Imperial Builders are restoring the building, while the Hashoo Group will manage the hotel.

During the MoU signing ceremony, Hashoo Group deputy chairman and CEO Murtaza Hashwani said the initiative was taken in line with the prime minister’s vision to promote tourism in the country.

He said the private sector investment in Murree district would not only offer excellent, first-class tourist and resort services but also create employment opportunities and add value to tourist infrastructure of the country.

Imperial Builders CEO Hunaid Hussain Lakhani said the hotel would be restored and developed in line with modern-day construction standards for travellers and tourists.