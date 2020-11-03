KP CM Mahmood Khan inaugurates cadet college in Mohmand district

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
GHALLANAI: Chief Minister Mahmood Khan on Monday inaugurated the newly established Cadet College at Mamad Gat in Mohmand tribal district.
Inspector General Frontier Corps North Major-General Rahat Naseem, General Officer Commanding 45 Engineering Division Lt- Gen. Rafique Ur Rehman, Member National Assembly Sajid Mohmand and other civil and military officials were present. The chief minister was given a detailed briefing by the Frontier Corps North about different aspects of the cadet college. He was informed that classes for Grade-VIII would commence from Tuesday whereas higher secondary classes would be launched by March next year. The college has been established with a total cost of Rs.984 million. Initially, 62 students have been enrolled in college.