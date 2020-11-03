Market sealed over SOP violations reopens in less than 24 hours

The Serena mobile market, which was initially sealed for three days on Sunday night over non-compliance with the standard operating procedures (SOPs) devised by the government in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic, was reopened on Monday afternoon.

District Central Assistant Commissioner for North Nazimabad Faheem Khan had ordered sealing the mobile market late on Sunday night after the shopkeepers were found to be violating the SOPs.

“No SOPs were being complied with by the shopkeepers, yet they were dealing with hundreds of customers daily,” he said on Sunday, adding that the market itself is very congested. One of the shopkeepers later claimed that they had to grease the palms of the district administration in order to get the mobile market reopened so they could resume their businesses.

Despite repeated attempts, AC Khan could not be reached for a comment on Monday. District Central Deputy Commissioner Bux Dharejo did not comment on the reopening of the market as well.

No change

After the reopening of the mobile market, however, no change was observed in the manner of public dealing, which was being conducted the same as before, with blatant violations of the SOPs all across the market.

No sanitiser or thermal gun was found to be installed at any of the entrances to the market, while the entire business centre could be seen crammed full of customers. Neither the customers nor the shopkeepers were wearing masks to protect themselves and others.

“The market is so congested. There’s no ventilation. How can we wear masks all day long?” said one of the shopkeepers, adding that even their customers lower their masks in order to breathe. The shopkeeper, who has been running his shop at the market for the past eight years, said they could either comply with the SOPs or operate their businesses.

Second wave

District South Deputy Commissioner Irshad Ali Sodhar has issued a notification regarding the second wave of Covid-19. In view of the consistent increase in corona-positive cases, the prevalence of the disease and the decisions taken by the National Command & Operation Centre, Sodhar, while exercising powers under Section 3 of the Sindh Epidemic Act 2014, ordered the enforcement of the SOPs.

According to the notification, it will be mandatory for everyone to wear masks in confined spaces, indoors, on public transport and in outdoor crowded spaces such as markets, at bus stands and railway stations. An implementation of broad-based smart lockdowns will also take place in hotspot areas. All commercial activities such as markets, shopping centres, wedding halls and restaurants are supposed to be closed by 10pm, and amusement parks by 6pm.

District South Assistant Commissioner for Saddar Town Shareena Jonejo said they had sealed a wedding hall, fined four restaurants and shops in the Preedy area and issued warnings to a few others late on Sunday night over non-compliance with the SOPs. She said that a few restaurants were found to be open past 10pm against the orders of the NCOC.