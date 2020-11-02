Four Afghans die as mortar shell hits Kunduz governor’s compound

KUNDUZ: At least four people were killed and eight others were wounded after a mortar shell hit the Kunduz governor’s compound on Sunday evening, security sources said.

The Kunduz governor’s spokesman Esmatullah Muradi said the mortar shell hit a sports ground in the compound when some soldiers were playing volleyball. He said there were casualties but did not provide further details.

Sources said that those who have been killed are the security guards of Kunduz governor Abdul Sattar Mirzakwal.

According to sources, two of the wounded are government employees and six are security force members.

The Kunduz governor’s spokesman said the mortar was shelled by the Taliban. The Taliban have not commented on the incident.