Rizwan wins Islamabad-Murree cycle race

ISLAMABAD: Cyclist Muhammad Rizwan from Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC) won the cycle race from Islamabad to Murree after narrowly beating Faisullah from Afghanistan at the finish line.

Rizwan raced up to the finish line by clocking 1 hour 35 minutes and 44 seconds to clinch the trophy with Faiullah finishing just fraction of second behind. Hanzala Khan (Bikestan) grabbed the third position.

A total of 110 cyclists from Afghanistan and Pakistan took part in the race.

Federal Minister for Inter-Provincial Coordination Dr Fehmida Mirza distributed prizes amongst the winners and also directed Pakistan Cycling Federation President Syed Azhar Ali Shah to organise a road race from Pakistan to Afghanistan.