Artists urged to promote soft image of Pakistan

LAHORE: Artists are a sensitive segment of society. They express their sentiments, feelings and highlight people’s issues and problems and depict beauty of nature through their artistic skills in the form of their work. Corporate sector should come forward to encourage sculptors and other artists.

These views were expressed by former Punjab governor, Chairman Board of Management of Institute of Public Health and the President Sculptures Art Foundation of Pakistan (SAFPAK) Lt-Gen (R) Khalid Maqbool while talking to the media at the inaugural ceremony of four days Sculptures Exhibition in Hamail Art Gallery here on Sunday.

He said that Lahore is known as a hub of cultural as well as fine arts activities from old times and our artists, poets, writers are very talented people. He urged the corporate sector to fulfill their socioeconomic responsibilities by encouraging sculptors and other artists. Khalid Maqbool stressed that the artists should promote soft image of Pakistan through their artwork.

In this exhibition more than 250 articles of 50 sculptors across the country have been showcased which included sculptures of humans, animals, models of buildings, handicrafts, etc.

Mansoor Zubari, chairman SAFPAK, said that wood, stone, fiber, plastic, silicone and different metals have been used to curve sculptures, models and handicrafts. A large number of fine arts lovers and artists and Muhammad Jamil Hamail were also present in the function.