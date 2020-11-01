Nawaz’s narrative against country, says Pervaiz Elahi

LAHORE : Punjab Assembly Speaker Ch Pervaiz Elahi and Senator Kamil Ali Agha have said termed Nawaz Sharif’s narrative enmity with the country and said India trembles with the name of Pak armed forces.

“In February 2019, our jawans had shot down India’s two jet aircrafts on which heartbroken Modi had said if we had Rafael we would have responded to Pakistan, be it Rafael or something else cannot compete with jawans committed to spirit of sacrifice,” they said.

They said this while talking to People Party’s former MPA from Multan Rai Mansab Ali Khan, Rai Arif, Ch Liaquat Jatt, Ch Sadiq, former independent Zila Chairman Pakpattan Aslam Sukhera and Ahmad Iqtidar who announced joining Pakistan Muslim League (PML-N) at his residence here on Saturday.

Ch Pervaiz Elahi said it does not suit anyone including politicians to talk against Pak army defending the country and army jawans who have endangered their lives for the defence of the motherland.

He said Nawaz Sharif’s narrative amounts to isolating the country and the nation from the world, on it some N-League people are working.

Rai Mansab Ali Khan and Aslam Sukhera said vision of Ch Shujaat Hussain and Ch Pervaiz Elahi is named as love with the motherland.

We have joined the party with the pledge to spread this vision in the nook and corner of the country, he said.