Two killed in DI Khan firing incidents

DERA ISMAIL KHAN: Two persons were killed and three others were injured in two different firing incidents here on Thursday, police sources said. The officials of the Draban Police Station said one Umar Khan opened fire on Allah Jan in Kalan bazaar, leaving him seriously injured. He succumbed to his injuries on the way to the hospital. The source added that two passers-by and a child also sustained injuries in the firing incident. also, an alleged robber sustained injuries when a security guard of a bank reportedly opened fire on him. The accused sustained injuries in his leg and was caught by local police. Meanwhile, three unidentified dacoits broke into a mobile shop in Mahra sub-town and shot dead the owner, Muhammad Ismail, after he offered resistant.