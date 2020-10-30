Lioness escapes in Kasur

KASUR: A lioness escaped from a cold storage at Ganda Singh Road.

According to wildlife and rescue sources, the lioness escaped, while being moved from one cage to another.

Rescue 1122 team reached the spot on information but did not have the resources to catch the lioness. It sought help from other departments. According to rescue sources, the lioness was last seen inside a poultry farm at Ganda Singhwala around 8 pm.

According to wildlife sources, the lioness has not been caught yet. They said, the team is about to arrive from Lahore and it will be caught soon.

Deputy Director Wildlife Abdul Shakur Manj also reached the spot. It was kept by a man named Wasih, while lions were being controlled by Sultan (manager).

The team from Lahore has not yet reached till the filing of this report. Sources also revealed that lions were also shifted to Lahore. There is an atmosphere of fear in the surrounding villages. The owner of Shiraz Cold Storage kept the lions for breeding.