Dialogue on business in KP, challenges held

Islamabad : Chief Executive Officer, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Board of Investment Hassan Daud Butt has said that Peshawar’s regulatory reforms are aiming at bringing the city’s ranking equal to the best cities for doing business in Pakistan.

The BoI chief was speaking at virtual public private dialogue ‘Business environment in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Province and Challenges’ organised by Sustainable Development Policy Institute here Thursday.

Mr Butt said that a triple-helix model where private sector, government and academia can work together on provincial policies, is also being worked upon. Besides, he said, KP Board of Investment is being transformed into a corporate style body where staff will have incentives to attract more investment.

We have an ease of doing business portal with 16 services available online, Mr Butt said while adding that public-private-partnerships are also being strengthened in the province and efforts are being made to attract large enterprises from Punjab and Sindh in the agriculture sector of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. Besides, we are also focusing on the development of newly merged districts in the province, he added.