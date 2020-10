Okara Seniors beat Punjab Greens in Seniors Cricket Cup

LAHORE: Okara Seniors defeated Punjab Greens by 28 runs in a match of 21st National Seniors Cricket Cup at Shah Faisal Ground here on Thursday.

Okara Seniors batting first scored 205/6 after 30 overs. Ali Ahmad made 46, Kashif Bajwa 45, Muhammad Irfan 24 and Rashid Hussain 28 not out. Tehseen Mirza took 2/36 and Ansar Javed 2/45.

In reply, Punjab Greens managed only 177/9. Ansar Javed scored 47, Rehmat Ali 33, Ashfaq Ahmad 20 and Haji Shahid 32 not out. Ali Ahmad got 3/23, Amir Touseef 2/22 and Muhammad Asim 2/41.

At Cricket Centre ground, Muridke Tigers beat Aashiyana Boys by 17 runs. Muridke Tigers were all out for 225 in 29.1 overs. Muhammad Amin scored 72, Muhammad Naveed 54, Sohail 24, Muhammad Shafique 21 and Tahir Mahboob 20. Muhammad Waseem took 3/52, Saleem Butt 2/22 and Mian Munir 2/48.

Aashiyana Boys were all out for 208 in 29.4 overs. Saleem Butt scored 70, Munir Hussain 23, Amir Butt 22 and Zafar Hai Butt 21. Muhammad Amin got 4/11.