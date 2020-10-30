Not to allow police, Rangers to turn into Tiger Force: Bilawal Bhutto Zardari

ISLAMABAD: PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has said that his party will not let Imran Khan turn institutions like the police, the Rangers and the military into his Tiger Force.

“We will save you from the destruction of Imran Khan and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf because they have thrown people out of jobs from Steel Mills, Radio Pakistan and PTV,” he said while addressing a corner meeting in Rondu, district of Gilgit-Baltistan, where he is leading his party's election campaign for the elections 2020.

Former governor Gilgit-Baltistan Qamar Zaman Kaira and President PPP GB Amjad Hussain Advocate were also with the Bilawal Bhutto during his visit to Rondu district. Bilawal said, “Today, every section of society is protesting against the selected and puppet government of Imran Khan and only PPP is the party which supports downtrodden masses, marginalised section of society and oppressed.”

He said that the people of Rondu and the entire Gilgit-Baltistan supported Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto and he ended FCR from GB, provided subsidy on food items, petrol and clothes to the people of GB and provided employment to the people.