Statement of Ayaz Sadiq deplorable, sorrowful: Ashrafi

LAHORE: No compromise will be made on blasphemous sketches. Pakistan Ulema Council will continue its efforts for interreligious harmony, said Hafiz Tahir Ashrafi, Special Representative to Prime Minister on Religious Harmony, Chairman Pakistan Ulema Council.

Addressing Ulema-Mashaikhs Conference here on Thursday, Hafiz Tahir said it is very sorrowful that on account of political differences, national institutions were being criticised. He urged all political and religious organisations to get united to foil conspiracies of the enemies of the country. He said enemies of Pakistan know very well capabilities of people of Pakistan and Pak Force.

Hafiz Muhammad Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi commenting on rhetoric of Ayyaz Sadiq stated that the former Speaker National Assembly is very respectful but his statement is very sorrowful.

The clerics on the conference said that Pakistan owns very explicit stance on Blasphemy issue and Pakistan is uniting all the Muslim countries of the world to give a unanimous stance against blasphemous caricatures issue. Prime Minister Imran khan's letter in this regard to all the state heads of Islamic World is positive step for unity of Ummah and Muslim world.

Hafiz Muhammad Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi, Special Representative to Prime Minister on Religious Harmony announced that coordination is also made with all Muslim countries to ensure legislation from the platform of UN about sanctity of Heavenly Religions and Namoos-e-Risalat (SAW).