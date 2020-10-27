KDDP project to start new era of development in Kohat: Bangash

PESHAWAR:Adviser to the Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Ziaullah Bangash thanked the Chief Minister Mahmood Khan for giving approval to Rs15 billion Kohat Division Development Project (KDDP).He said that implementation of this project would have a far-reaching effect on socio-economic lives of people.

He said Chief Minister directed the relevant officials to finalise all the necessary arrangements so that the project could be launchedformally by next week.KDDP is a milestone for sustainable development of Kohat. KDDP to be completed in 5 years, with an estimated cost of Rs15 Billion.