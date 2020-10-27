GCU student gang raped, filmed

LAHORE: A student of the Government College University's Faisalabad Campus was raped and filmed allegedly by a classmate and three of his friends, Chiniot police said on Monday.

The main accused, identified as Shahid, and the girl took tuition together. On the day of the incident, he invited the girl, who belongs to Larkana, to his house for a Milad function and took her to his house where he raped and filmed her along with three friends. The DPO said the medical examination confirmed the rape and added they (police) had arrested prime accused Shahid while his three accomplices were at large.

Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar has taken notice of the incident and sought a report from the Faisalabad Regional Police Officer (RPO). He directed the police to ensure all suspects were arrested. Punjab IGP Inam Ghani has also taken notice of the gang-rape and sought a report from the Faisalabad RPO. He directed the Chiniot DPO to arrest all the culprits at the earliest.