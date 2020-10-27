close
Tue Oct 27, 2020
Our Correspondent 
October 27, 2020

Boy injured in DI Khan blast dies

National

Our Correspondent Â 
October 27, 2020

DERA ISMAIL KHAN: A 16-year-old boy, who was injured in a blast at a filling station here,succumbed to his injuries at a hospital in Multan. It was learnt that three people had sustained injuries in the blast that took place at a filling station at Bannu Adda in Dera Ismail Khan some five days back. The deceased Khan Zaman, son of Abdul Rahman, was one of the injured. He had been taken to a hospital in Multan due to his critical condition, where he breathed his last. Khan Zaman, who belonged to a poor family, was laid to rest at his ancestral graveyard.

