Pervaiz Elahi flays sketches

Punjab Assembly Speaker Ch Pervaiz Elahi has said all Islamic countries including Pakistan should boycott France, adding Muslim can never tolerate blasphemy in honour and respect of Khatam-un-Nabiyeen Hazrat Muhammad (PBUH).

Blasphemous sketches are an insult of Islamic world and French President should not play with sentiments of Muslims otherwise he will have to face grave consequences. He was talking to a lawyers’ delegation here on Monday. Candidates for the slots of president, Abdul Latif Afridi, and for Secretary, Ahmad Shehzad Farooq, of Supreme Court Bar Association called on the speaker and Senator Kamil Ali Agha. He announced support for the president and the secretary in the election of the Supreme Court Bar. Ch Pervaiz said all Islamic countries including Pakistan should boycott France so that none dares to act like this future. An OIC session should immediately be convened and practical steps should be taken instead of mere verbal utterances.

Ch Pervaiz Elahi said extremism will destroy world peace. Our demand is that blasphemous sketches should immediately be removed from all places including buildings and social media and in future there should be a complete ban on such publications, he said.