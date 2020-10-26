close
Mon Oct 26, 2020
OC
Our Correspondent
October 26, 2020

Two killed, four injured in Kasur incidents

National

KASUR: Two people were killed and four others sustained injuries in separate incidents on Sunday.

In the first incident, Imran was shot dead by his opponents over a land dispute at Kailun while three others sustained injuries. The accused also burnt a tractor parked in fields. In another incident, Ashiq Hussain was allegedly stabbed to death by his brother accused Maqsood over a domestic dispute near Awan Chak 39.

GIRL RAPED: A girl was raped near Alpa Kalan village on Sunday. The accused entered a house and raped a 19-year-old girl and fled.

