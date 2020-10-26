Man kills son in DI Khan

DERA ISMAIL KHAN: A man allegedly shot dead his young son in Awan village in the limits of Bandkorai Police Station here on Sunday. The police said that one Aflatoon strangulated his son Muhammad Asif before shooting him dead with a rifle. Soon after the incident, the Bandkorai police reached the spot and shifted the body to the hospital for postmortem. They said that Aflatoon fled the scene after committing the crime. However, the police later arrested the accused and registered a case against him. The mother said that the slain Asif was suffering a mental illness and he always used to hurl threats of killing the entire family members.