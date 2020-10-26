Sepco launches anti-theft drive in Khairpur

SUKKUR: The Sukkur Electric Power Company (Sepco) has launched an anti-theft drive against the power thieves and defaulters, as 12 FIRs were registered against the alleged culprits and Rs65 million was recovered from the defaulters.

Talking to media persons, the officials said the company has launched the operation against the power thieves with zero tolerance to achieve targets, saying that the Sepco Khairpur employees had been warned for stern action if any of them would be found in malpractices or supporting power theft. They said the grievances of the consumers should be addressed timely regarding incorrect meter reading, detection or excess billing and faulty electric meters. They added that the number of Kundha connections had been removed and cases against the culprits were also registered.