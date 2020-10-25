Danish beats Altaf in tennis final

ISLAMABAD: Danish Ahmed defeated Altaf Hussain 6-1, 6-2 in the final to win the 1st Lt General Mushtaq Ahmad Baig Shaheed Tennis Tournament here at the Islamabad Tennis Academy courts, says a press release.

It was a one-sided final as Danish displayed some good tennis skills. Altaf looked off-colour and failed to give his best on the day.

Brigadier Raashid Wali Janjua was the chief guest on the occasion and gave away the prizes. Tournament director Inamul Haq, a former Davis Cup player and captain, thanked Brigadier Raashid and other guests for taking out time to attend the final. He also thanked Mushaf Zia for all the arrangements at his Islamabad Tennis Academy.

Speaking on the occasion, the chief guest said he would help Inamul Haq in future tennis tournaments to be held in the name of a martyr.

Inam said medals and certificates were provided by the Punjab Lawn Tennis Association and thanked PLTA Chairman Iftikhar Ahmed Rao, Senior Vice President Rizwan Mashadi and Secretary Rashid Malik for their help.