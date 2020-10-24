France arrests Italian over 160 child rapes

PARIS: An Italian has been arrested in France on a warrant issued by Germany, where is wanted on 160 counts of rape or sexual assault of his daughter and other minors, police told AFP on Friday. The 52-year-old was arrested on a European warrant last Friday south of Strasbourg near the German border for the alleged crimes committed over a 14-year period starting in 2000. Germany has 122 open investigations against him, said France´s BNRF fugitive-tracking brigade.