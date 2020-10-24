Geo reporter Ali Imran goes missing

KARACHI: The Geo News reporter Ali Imran went missing on Friday evening. According to the family sources, Ali Imran had gone to nearby bakery but did not return home. He told the family he would return in half an hour, but did not return despite passage of many hours, said the worried family members.

They said the police authorities were informed about Imran’s disappearance. The Geo News administration said Karachi Police chief and DIG East had been informed about his disappearance.