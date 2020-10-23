close
October 23, 2020
Baseball field in Skardu highest in the world

OC
Our Correspondent
October 23, 2020

LAHORE: Skardu will soon gain the honour of having the world's highest baseball field.

The World Baseball Softball Confederation (WBSC) has confirmed that Skardu is now the highest place in the world where baseball matches will soon be held. The city "is a top-rated destination for tourists willing to see the K2 mountain," it said.

