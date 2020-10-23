Baseball field in Skardu highest in the world

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE: Skardu will soon gain the honour of having the world's highest baseball field.
The World Baseball Softball Confederation (WBSC) has confirmed that Skardu is now the highest place in the world where baseball matches will soon be held. The city "is a top-rated destination for tourists willing to see the K2 mountain," it said.