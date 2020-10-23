close
Fri Oct 23, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
OC
Our Correspondent
October 23, 2020

Tennis academy launch soon

Sports

OC
Our Correspondent
October 23, 2020

LAHORE: Director General Sports Punjab Adnan Arshad Aulakh has said that Sports Board Punjab is going to launch a lawn tennis academy at Nishtar Park Sports Complex (NPSC) Tennis Stadium on November 2.

Arshad, in a statement on Thursday, said expert coaches will impart training to boys and girls of 4 to 12 years age group under the supervision of Pakistan’s former Davis Cup skipper Rashid Malik at the academy.

“The registration process will commence on Friday (today) under the supervision of Director Sports Hafeez Bhatti and Deputy Director Sports Chand Perveen,” he said.

“Our State of the Art Tennis Stadium is equipped with all modern facilities and we are quite upbeat that we will be able to produce several world class tennis players through our Lawn Tennis Academy,” he added.

Latest News

More From Sports