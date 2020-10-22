CDA to start development work in Sector E-12

Islamabad : Chairman of the Capital Development Authority (CDA) Aamer Ali Ahmed has issued directives for start of development work in stalled Sector E-12.

The CDA chairman has also directed the officers concerned to meet affected and address their grievances.

The chairman office in a statement on Wednesday said that the chairman also visited site of sectors E-12/2 and E-12/3 and also met victims assuring them payment of their outstanding dues. He was also access accompanied by members, direct or generals, directors and other officials.

The first PC-1 of sector E-12 worth Rs847 million was approved in 1988 but development work could not start due to issues relating to affected people.

Last time, a PC-1 OF Rs6,630 billion was approved by the CDA Development Working Party in its 45th meeting, last year.