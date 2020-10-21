Human rights violation highlighted at open kutchehri in Haripur

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
HARIPUR: Speakers at a open Kutchehri on Tuesday highlighted a number of human rights violations, including custodial torture, gender-based violence and discrimination against transgendered persons. They asked the government to address the complaints in line with the provisions of constitution, national and international instruments of human rights. The Social Welfare Department and district administration had jointly organised the open forum titled, “Are you a victim of human rights violation?”