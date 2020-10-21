Six injured in Shireen Jinnah Colony bomb blast

At least six people were wounded when a bomb blast occurred in Shireen Jinnah Colony on Tuesday afternoon. Responding to information, ambulances from welfare associations reached the scene and rushed the casualties to hospitals for medical treatment.

Two of the injured, identified as 35-year-old Bashir and Tahir, 30, were taken to Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre, where doctors termed their condition critical. The other four were taken to different hospitals and said to be out of danger.

A heavy contingent of law enforcers, including police and Rangers, also arrived at the scene, cordoned it off and collected evidence. Experts from the bomb disposal squad also inspected the explosion site to determine the nature of the blast.

Later, the police confirmed that it was not a cylinder explosion as no gas cylinder piece was recovered from the place. They said it seemed the explosive material was fixed to a bicycle parked at a bus terminal in Shireen Jinnah Colony, and the bomb went off when a bus was passing through the gate. Four bus passengers were among the injured persons.

Counter-Terrorism Department in-charge Raja Umer Khattab also visited the scene. Talking to media persons, he said the bomb was strapped to a bicycle and it contained ball bearings.

The senior anti-terrorism police officer said he himself had escaped a similar bomb blast several years ago. He said that apparently, the terrorists who planted the bomb had no major target and they just wanted to create panic and fear.

According to the bomb disposal squadâ€™s initial report, nearly one kilogram of explosive was used in the locally made bomb attached with a three-metre safety time fuse and a non-electric detonator.

The report said that the bomb was a kind of a time bomb, containing ball bearings and other sharp objects made of iron, which were found at the scene. No banned militant outfit or separatist outfit has claimed responsibility for the blast till the filing of this news story on Tuesday night.

IGP takes notice

Taking notice of the incident, Sindh Inspector General of Police Mushtaq Ahmed Mahar sought detailed reports from the relevant departments and directed them to arrest the culprits as soon as possible. No case had been registered till the filing of this news story.

Body found

The body of a middle-aged man, who could not be identified immediately, was found on Badshahi Road within the limits of the Garden Police Station. The body was taken to the Civil Hospital Karachi and later moved to a morgue for identification purpose. Police said the victim was tortured to death as several marks of torture were found on his body. A case has been registered while an investigation is underway.

Man injured

A man was wounded after a stray bullet hit him in the Fisheries area within the Docks Police Station. The injured person has been identified as 40-year-old Syed Sikandar Shah. Police said that the incident occurred when a stray bullet hit and injured him. Further investigations are underway.

Sexual assault

Police arrested a man on a charge of sexually assaulting a seven-year-old girl in Nasiri Goth within the jurisdiction of the Surjani Town Police Station. The suspect identified as Farooq sexually assaulted the girl, and the police arrested him after the victimâ€™s father approached them.

Police said the victim was taken to hospital for medical examination, where doctors in their initial findings confirmed the rape. At this, the police registered a case and arrested the suspect. Further investigations are underway.

Road crashes kill two

Two people lost their lives in as many road mishaps in Karachi. Thirty-five-year-old identified as Madni Hussain, son of Ahmed, died when a speedy vehicle hit his motorcycle near Paracha Chowk in the Sher Shah area. The deceased was a factory worker. His body was taken to the Civil Hospital Karachi.

Separately, 25-year-old Shabbir, son of Sabir Baloch, died when a vehicle hit him in the Landhi area within the remits of the Quaidabad Police Station. His body was taken to Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Center for medico-legal formalities.