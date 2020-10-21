State Bank paper conservation lab opened

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
KARACHI: State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) Paper Conservation Laboratory was inaugurated on Tuesday with an aim to preserve and digitalise valuable records, which have continuing historical value and/or require preservation for legal or fiscal reasons.
SBP Governor Dr Reza Baqir inaugurated the lab along with the polyculture forest at Pakistan Security Printing Corporation (PSPC), a statement said. After the inauguration, he conducted the tour of the facility and appreciated the work done by the staff.