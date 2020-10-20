Safdar arrested to scare Maryam Nawaz: PML-N

LAHORE:Spokesperson for PML-N Punjab Azma Bukhari has said that neither Nawaz Sharif bowed, nor his daughter would bow down before the government. Maryam Nawaz was arrested in front of her father and then her husband was arrested to weaken her.

In the presence of Imran Khan, slogans of Prime Minister Imran Khan were chanted in front of Mazar-e-Quaid in 2011 but no case was registered against him or those who did that, she said. She said Capt Safdar raised the slogan of Madar-e-Millat Zindabad and Vote Ko Izzat Do. Is raising slogans in favour of Madar-e-Millat a crime, she questioned adding that if you don't cry in front of Quaid-e-Azam, where will you go? She stated this in response to press conference by Information Minister Fayyaz-ul-Hassan Chohan here Monday and added that PTI leadership in past instigated its workers to raise slogans against the elected PM Nawaz Sharif. Maryam Nawaz was arrested in front of her father and now her husband was arrested to weaken her, she said adding the government had proved that it was the creation of Musharraf era.

Azma maintained that Pervez Musharraf also dreamt of ending PML-N but he himself fled the country under the pretext of back pain.