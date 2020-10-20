Bail of six accused confirmed in Ali Zafar case

LAHORE:An additional district and sessions court on Monday confirmed bail of six accused nominated in an FIR registered against them by the Federal Investigation Agency for their alleged involvement in a smear campaign against singer-actor Ali Zafar.

The court has granted bail to the accused including Leena Ghani, Iffat Omar, Ali Gul, Haseem uz Zaman, Fariha Ayub and Syed Faizan Raza. The accused has been granted bail on submission of surety bonds of Rs 50,000 each. The court of additional district and sessions judge Hamid Hussain has directed the FIA to submit challan of the case as soon as possible. The counsel for Ali Zafar, advocate Umar Tariq Gill, while submitting his statement before the court stated that his client Ali Zafar has no objection to the confirmation pre-arrest bail of the accused person and they should face the trial as per law.

As per case details, in November 2018, Ali Zafar had filed a complaint with FIA cybercrime wing, alleging that many social media accounts were posting “threats and defamatory material” against him. He provided details of some Twitter and Facebook accounts to support his claim.

Consequently last month, the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) cybercrime wing registered FIR against singer Meesha Shafi and eight others for their alleged involvement in a smear campaign against singer-actor Ali Zafar. Later, the nominated accused had secured interim bails which were confirmed on Monday.

Ashiana case: An accountability court on Monday adjourned the hearing of Ashiana Housing reference by 24 October. The court adjourned the hearing as the judge concerned was on leave.