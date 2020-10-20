Pak teachers taught 68,000 students online globally

LAHORE:Universities in Pakistan served more than 68,000 students of different countries who have enrolled in over 588,000 courses through an online platform on various courses ranging from different disciplines.

According to a statement issued here Monday, an American massive open online course (MOOC) provider, Coursera provided a platform to the teachers to teach online. The teachers provided online education mainly belonged to leading institutions like University of Education, Lahore and Lahore College of Women University.

According to data, 70 percent of Coursera for Campus students used a mobile device for their learning during the pandemic. With mobile and offline learning, students can download courses, synchronise progress and quizzes, take notes with highlights, and calendar sync – all optimised for low data consumption. The platform includes digital-first engagement tools to maximise learning effectiveness like bite-size videos, in-browser programming assignments, and guided projects for hands-on learning.

Higher education institutions used Coursera for Campus to enable continuous learning, offer supplemental content to their degree programmes and prepare students for jobs and internships.

“The pandemic has been a catalyst for universities to make online learning the core of their student experience,” said Jeff Maggioncalda, Coursera CEO. “We’ve grown from 30 universities using Coursera for Campus to over 3,700 in just seven months and these upgrades will help them better deliver for-credit online learning and job-relevant skills for their students.”

The pandemic has placed enormous pressure on job opportunities and students need to graduate with high-demand skills to gain employment. Using Coursera for Campus, universities can help students to gain marketable skills with professional certificates from industry educators like Google, IBM, Facebook, Intuit, Salesforce, and Amazon. Launched in March, guided projects give students hands-on experience with tools like Python, SQL, HTML, Jupyter Notebooks, Java, R, Tensorflow, and Google Analytics. Students can learn these skills in two hours and apply them in interviews and on-the-job.

MoU: Lahore College for Women University (LCWU) has signed an MoU with Technical University of Dortmund, Germany, for academic and research collaborations. According to a press release, LCWU Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Bushra Mirza and Rector Prof Dr HC Ursula Gather signed the MoU.

The objective of the MoU was to enhance scientific and cultural cooperation within the respective legal, financial and administrative framework by exchange of information and publications of mutual interest, exchange of teaching and research staff, exchange of students, cooperation in research and organisation of projects and workshops.

PhDs: Punjab University (PU) has awarded PhDs to three of its students.

Qurat-ul-Ain Shoaib, daughter of Muhammad Shoaib Yasin, has been awarded PhD in the subject of Pharmacy (Pharmaceutics) after approval of her thesis entitled ‘Development and Characterization of Nanoponges of Selective BCS Class II Drug/s and their Effect on Pharmaceutical Properties’, Raheela Sharif, daughter of Muhammad Sharif, the subject of Molecular Biology after approval of her thesis entitled ‘Genetic Basis of Inherited Night Blindness in Pakistani Population’ and Muhammad Hafeez, son of Muhammad Tufail, in the subject of Pharmacy (Pharmaceutics) after approval of her thesis entitled ‘Impact of Off Label and Unlicensed Drugs on Health Outcomes in Pediatrics and Effect on Simulated Pharmacokinetics of the Most Prescribed Off-Label Drug’.

roll number slips: Punjab University (PU) Department of Examinations has uploaded the roll number slips of regular, private and late college students for written examination of BCom/ Associate Degree of Commerce Part-I Annual 2020.