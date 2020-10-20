Dutch to pay children of colonial killings in Indonesia

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
THE HAGUE: The Dutch government said on Monday it will pay a lump sum of 5,000 euros to children of all men executed by colonial troops during Indonesia’s independence war in the late 1940s. The announcement follows a court ruling earlier this year which ordered the state to compensate widows and children of 11 men killed in Indonesia’s southern Sulawesi between 1946 and 1947.