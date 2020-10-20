close
Tue Oct 20, 2020
AFP
October 20, 2020

Dutch to pay children of colonial killings in Indonesia

World

AFP
October 20, 2020

THE HAGUE: The Dutch government said on Monday it will pay a lump sum of 5,000 euros to children of all men executed by colonial troops during Indonesia’s independence war in the late 1940s. The announcement follows a court ruling earlier this year which ordered the state to compensate widows and children of 11 men killed in Indonesia’s southern Sulawesi between 1946 and 1947.

