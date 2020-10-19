Action against ‘land mafia’ in Charsadda sought

CHARSADDA: Accusing the police of favouring the alleged land mafias, a resident of Kot area on Sunday said that the police were not taking action against an influential who had occupied his house. Speaking at a press conference, Obaidullah called upon the chief minister and provincial police chief to take action against the land mafia. He accused the police of supporting the oppressor in greed for money instead of the oppressed. Obaidullah said that Aurangzeb Khan, an influential person of the area, first slaughtered his sister-in-law in a bid to seize the property and later killed his nephew for the property, which he had seized. “Now it has become an occupation for the land mafia in the whole area where my house was also occupied just yesterday. They forced their entry into his house and locked the inmates from inside. A case has also been registered at the local police station,” he added. No action had been taken by the police against the influential person so far, he said, adding that the police threatened him of dire consequences if he registered the case against the influential person.